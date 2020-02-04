Adoption of Field Network Test Equipment Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Field network test equipment are used to determine the signal strength, transmit and receive signal power, timeslot and many other network related details. Field network test equipment find application at the time of deployment or new implementation of a communication technology or service. Some of the major application areas of field network test equipment include data communication, optical fiber communication, mobile broadband services, cable testing and transport. In which commonly used field network test equipment are optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), power meters, network analyzers and FTTx-oriented tools. OTDR and power meters are generally used for optical testing, i.e., for testing integrity of the fiber optic cables and at the time of setting up the fiber systems. Network analyzers are used in mobile broadband services for identifying network failures and improving service quality, whereas, FTTx-oriented tools are used in broadband networks for analyzing twisted pair cable.

Due to rapid growth of mobile connectivity and the high growth in use of internet, the market for field network test equipment is expected to grow significantly during the coming years. With technologies such as 4G/LTE being increasingly implemented in mobile telephony, the field network test equipment are widely adopted as the complexity of network deployment grows. The detection of signal and bandwidth is important to offer seamless signal connectivity to the subscribers. Further, the integration of the services such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and video on demand (VOD) into the television, the field network test equipment are experiencing enlargement in their array of application.

Also, the increasing data traffic and demand for higher bandwidth from Internet users through broadband services, Wi-Fi and mobile data services, the field network test equipment’s market is experiencing significant growth. Field network test equipment manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering more versatile, accurate, compact, flexible and portable equipment that are integrated with multiple features.The rapidly growing LTE network infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the growth of field network test equipment in the region.

A key challenge impacting the field test equipment market is price sensitivity. The continuous developments in the field of communication are impelling the field test equipment manufacturers to upgrade their current product or launch new product regularly. This is a challenge for the manufacturers since it impacts the production and increases the investment required in research and development. Higher investments decrease the profit margin, especially since the manufactures often have to compete on the basis of pricing. .

The opportunity in the field network test equipment market lies in providing inter-equipment compatibility. This compatibility will enable the testing equipment operators to use the same testing equipment over multiple applications. Key players in field network test equipment market are focusing on partnerships in order to enhance their competitive positioning.

Some of the key manufacturers for field network test equipment are Keysight Technologies, Pennwell Corporation, EXFO, Inc., Fluke Corporation, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., ANRITSU, Ixia, Spirent Communications, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Trilithic, Inc., Deviser Instruments, Inc., Acta Ltd., b2 electronic GmbH, TESSCO Technologies and ROHDE&SCHWARZ .