Adoption of Cellular Vehicle To Everything Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Overview

Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) refers to the network which combines features of V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) and V2N (Vehicle-to-Network). The cellular vehicle-to-everything is developed based on 3GPP-based V2X technologies that use LTE technology in V2X systems. Many automobile manufacturers are using C-V2X connecting in vehicles to enable vehicle-to-vehicle communications. Based on LTE cellular technology, the cellular vehicle-to-everything is designed to connect vehicles to each other, to roadside infrastructure, cloud-based services, pedestrian, etc. This cellular vehicle-to-everything is an effective solution that enables reliable, real-time communication and also offers a variety of services such as pay-as-you drive insurance, connected infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, and safety features. With the help of sensors and communication systems, the cellular vehicle-to-everything enables the increase in autonomous driving in vehicles. This cellular vehicle technology is designed to deliver improved road safety and information services to vehicles, and it also uses advanced connectivity in the development of intelligent transport systems which will reduce congestion and pollution. Many leading mobile equipment makers, mobile operators, and automakers are collaborating to run trials of cellular vehicle-to-everything on vehicles.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24007

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Dynamics

Increase in autonomous driving and advancement in cellular technologies are the key factors driving the adoption of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) across the globe. Also, this cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) enables intelligent transportation systems and communication between vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and network devices. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

Lack of cellular coverage in developing nations and lack of infrastructure are the factors that can hamper the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

The adoption of advanced technologies such as low latency vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications for safety and secure communication and precise positioning that helps cars to communicate accurate position and speed are the latest trends in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented on the basis of component, transmission mode, technology, and region. On the basis of component, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of communication type, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented into direct communication and network communication. The direct communication is further segmented into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-device (V2D), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I). The network communication include Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) transmission. On the basis of technology, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Communication Type

Direct Communication Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Network Communication Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)



By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24007

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.