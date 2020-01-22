Adoption of Automotive Chemicals Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Automotive chemicals are the elements applied in various segments of the automotive industry. Different products such as lubricants, adhesives, cleaning and maintenance chemicals, and coatings are used in the automotive industry for the purpose of increasing efficiency and preventing corrosion. The global demand for automotive chemicals has been largely dependent on the trends and growth patterns of the automotive industry, which serves as a barometer to a country’s economy, where economic conditions determine the incomes and of the consumers and their spending on vehicles. The accelerated pace of economic activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has been boosting the demand for automotives thereby contributing to the growth of the automotive chemicals market in these regions.

Increasing number of light weight vehicles coupled with rising popularity of larger vehicles such as sports utility vehicles (SUVs)are expected to be the key driving factors in the market.Future growth will be guided by emerging trends in the automotive industry, such as greater emphasis on reduction of emissions and focus on fuel efficiency, resulting in greater demand for automotive chemicals. However, the market is expected to witness a slow growth rate owing to increasing restrictions on the use of solvents based paints which are high in volatile organic chemicals (VOC). Focus on developing innovative chemicals such as bio-based automotive chemicals are expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for automotive chemicals, followed by Europe on account of significant automotive industries present in these regions. However, future market growth is expected to be from Asia Pacific owing to increasing disposable incomes of the consumers and their spending on low cost vehicles.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4269

AkzoNobel, BASF SE, British Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, CNPC, Chevron Corporation, DuPont, Fuchs Lubricants, Shell, Sinopec Lubricant Company, TEEC Automotive Chemicals Co., Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company are some of the key manufacturers of automotive chemicals present in the industry.