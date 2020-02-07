Adoption of Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems: Introduction

The Manual solid phase extraction process could be nerve-racking and extremely time consuming, especially due to the sample variability that results in a lack of recovery and reproducibility. Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems offer reproducible solid phase extraction, enhance the process efficiency and save the operator’s time and energy. These systems separate the target compound from the other compounds based on its chemical and physical properties. Manufacturers offer these systems for Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) and stand-alone workstations.

Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems: Market Drivers

Advancements and upgrades in the instrumentation field are expected to propel the growth of the global Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market during the forecast period. That apart, availability of high performance Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. High presence of suppliers offering high accuracy Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems is also estimated to boost the growth of the global market. Scientific research companies are making heavy investments to facilitate laboratory automation features, which is anticipated to be another primary driver for the global Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market. High adoption rate of these systems for chemical matter research is estimated to provide a steady push to the growth of the global Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market during the forecast period.

However, laboratories and research organizations have to invest heavily to procure these systems. This heavy initial expenditure is one of the primary restraints for the global market as it is not economically feasible for small- and medium-sized laboratories and research organizations to procure such expensive laboratory automation equipment.

Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems: Market Segmentation

By standard cartridge dimension, the Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market is categorized into:

1mL

3mL

6mL

By market value, the 6mL cartridge segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market. However, the 3mL standard of cartridge dimension is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the global automated solid phase extraction systems market during the forecast period.

By component, Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market is segmented into:

Solvent Filling Station

Multi-position Evaporation Station

Sample Preparation Station

In terms of market value, the multi-position evaporation station segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market. However, sample preparation station is estimated to record the highest market share in the global automated solid phase extraction systems market during the forecast period.

Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems: Regional Market Outlook

The ever-rising presence of vendors marketing their Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems in North America is the primary driver for the growth of the Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market in the region. Presently, North America holds the largest share in the global Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market. The governments of Asia Pacific economies are making huge investments in the field of laboratory instrumentation and laboratory automation. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe and MEA are also estimated to register significant growth rates during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of these equipment for laboratory experiment purposes. Multi-national scientific research organizations are focusing on expanding their activities in the Middle East and Africa region. This expansion is anticipated to increase the demand for efficient laboratories, which will in turn, fuel the growth of the Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market in the MEA region.

Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the Automated Solid Phase Extraction Systems market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. are Biotage, LLC; BÜCHI Labortechnik AG; CEM Corporation; Gilson Incorporated; Hudson Robotics, Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; Waters; and Environmental Express (a Cole-Parmer company), among others.

