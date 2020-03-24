Adopting Next-Generation Technology To Grow Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market 2019-2025

Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market will reach $1,717.8 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 4.55% per annum over the forecast years. Highlighted with 64 tables and 76 figures, this 209-page report “Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial automation equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players:

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation , Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd , Danaher Corporation , Emerson Electric Co. , Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd. , Honeywell International Inc. , Johnson Controls Inc , Metso Corporation , Mitsubishi Electric Corp. , Nextnine Ltd , NovaTech Process Solutions LLC , Omron Corporation , Rockwell Automation Inc. , Samsung Electronics Schneider Electric SE , Siemens AG , Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. , Yaskawa Electric Corp. , Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial automation equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on equipment type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Automation Equipment Sector (further split into Discrete Controllers & Visualization, Process Control, Switchgear)

• Power Transmission Equipment (further split into Rotary Products and Linear Products)

• Motors and Motor Controls (further split into Motors & Generators and Motor Controls)

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive & Transportation

• Mining & Metals

• Machine Manufacturing

• Energy and Power

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Chemical Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Equipment Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial automation equipment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

