Adipic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast by Type and End-User Industries from 2018-2027

The global adipic acid market is segmented by type into nylon 66 fiber, nylon 66 resins, polyurethanes, adipate esters, others; by end-user industries into fiber manufacturing and processing, engineering plastics, automotive, electrical appliances, film coating, food, pharmaceutical others and by regions. Adipic Acid Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Adipic acid is a water soluble, crystalline white organic compound that can be used as flavorant and gelling aid in foods as well as in obtaining weakly basic and weakly acidic drugs. The drugs are obtained by incorporating adipic acid in controlled-release formulation matrix tablets that results in pH-independent release of drugs. The major application of adipic acid is for the formation of nylon by polycondensation reaction. Adipic acids are used as monomers for the production of polyurethane and it has chief application as a polymer. The esters of adipic acids are applied as plasticizers particularly in PVC. Adipic acid is a dibasic acid that can be produced by carbonylation of butadiene and KA oil oxidation with nitric acid. Adipic acids are also known as hexanedioic acid that are used as adhesives and sealants by industrial manufacturers.

As a precursor to nylon production in fiber industry, North America is panned to observe substantial Adipic Acid market growth due to rising Adipic Acid usage. Further, increasing demand for adipic acids in polymer industries is expected to drive the market sturdily. North America is predicted to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding adipic acid requirements in pharmaceutical and automotive industries. On account of multiplying adipic acid uses in growing end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, industrial, construction as well as in food industry, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional adipic acid and its derivatives consumption market.

Growing Applications in End-User Industries

Application of adipic acid in as excellent polyurethane foams for seating cushions and mattresses, where in the density of the foams can be altered according to requirement to be used for low cost, durable, and versatile furniture. Moreover, the use of adipic acid in other applications such as elastomers, footwear, insulators, sealants and more is predicted to expand its market applications which will ultimately impact the demand during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D Activities

Advance in various processing and engineering industries in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive adipic acid market besides the wide range of functions of adipic acid in an immense range of products such as medicines, adhesives, garments, household moldings, food additives during the forecast period.

However, adipic acid production leading to nitrous oxide emission which is a greenhouse gas results in ozone depletion which is anticipated to serve as significant factor in the adipic acid usage limitation.

The report titled “Global Adipic Acid Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global adipic acid market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Adipic Acid market which includes company profiling of DSM, Ascend Performance Materials Inc., BASF SE, Verdezyne, PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical, Rennovia, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Invista and Lanxess Ag. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Adipic Acid market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

