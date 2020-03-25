Adhesive Equipment Global Market 2018: Key Players – 3M Co., Adhesive, Packaging Specialties LLC, Adhesives Research Inc., Ashland Inc., Dow Corning Corp.

Adhesive Equipment Industry

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Adhesive Equipment Market is accounted for $46.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $67.93 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. Government initiatives to promote packaging sector in emerging economies, high industrialisation and rising demand for automotive industries are some of the major factors driving the market growth. However, evolving customer requirements & equipment specifications is hindering the adhesive equipment market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to the rising ageing population and subsequent demand for Disposable hygiene products (DHP) such as adult incontinence products manufactured using adhesives. By Application, Disposable hygiene products segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to increasing demand for diapers across the world.

Some of the key players in Adhesive Equipment market include

3M Co., Adhesive, Packaging Specialties LLC, Adhesives Research Inc., Ashland Inc., Dow Corning Corp., Elmer’s Products Inc, Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc., Huntsman Corp., National Starch & Chemical Co., Super Glue Corp., Henkel, Dymax Corporation, Robatech, Graco Inc., Glue Machinery Corporation, Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation and Nordson Corporation

Products Covered:

• Adhesive Controllers

• Adhesive Pumping Systems

• Application Guns

• Cold Glue Applicators

• Industrial Hot Melt

• Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

Applications Covered:

• Construction

• Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

• Lamination

• Packaging

• Technical Textiles

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

