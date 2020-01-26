ADHD Therapeutics Market – Due to the Medical Advancements, High Number of Research Activities Drive the Market Growth

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), also referred as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) or Hyperkinetic Disorder (HKD) is the most common psychiatric disorder among adolescents and children. The disorder is characterized by the presence of inappropriate levels of attention, impulsivity and hyperactivity, commencing in childhood and leading to impairment. Although these symptoms tend to cluster together, some people are majorly hyperactive and impulsive, while others are inattentive. ADHD was for long considered a childhood disorder but there is growing awareness that ADHD is also a significant source of impairment for many adults. The pathophysiology of ADHD is not clearly understood. Majority of scientific research states that ADHD is neurologically based but some experts claim that psychological factors are the major and primary cause of the disorder.

Treatments available for ADHD:

Medication Stimulants Amphetamine Methylphenidate Dextroamphetamine Dexmethylphenidate lisdexamfetamine dimesylate o Non stimulants Atomoxetine Bupropion Guanfacine Clonidine



Psychotherapy Behavior therapy Cognitive behavioral therapy Psychoeducational input Interpersonal psychotherapy Family therapy



Education or training Parent management training Social skills training School-based Interventions



A combination of treatments.

The available medications help to control the symptoms of ADHD but do not cure the disorder. However, medications assist a child to pay attention and complete their school tasks. It is still not clear whether medications are able to improve learning and academic skills among children. Combination of therapies such as behavioral therapy, medication, practical support and counseling can help children to survive normally with ADHD. According to a Research conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) it has proved that medication gives good results when treatment is repeatedly monitored by the doctor and the dosage is modified according to the child’s needs.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common disorder among children that continue through adolescence and adulthood. Some of the causes that may lead to ADHD are genetic disorders, environmental factors, brain injuries and food additives. The onset of ADHD starts at the age of 7 years. According to The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), around 4.1% of adults in the U.S. are affected by ADHD who are 18 years of age and above in a year. Also around 9.0% of children who are aged between 13 to 18 years in the U.S. are affected by ADHD. Boys have four times more risk than girls.

The global ADHD therapeutics market is witnessing an admirable growth due to the medical advancements, high number of research activities in this segment and high awareness among people about mental illness. However there are many side effects associated with medication such as decreased appetite, sleep problem, headaches, dizziness, Irritability, mood changes and tics. The high cost of treatment and the number of side effects associated with medication are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of ADHD therapeutics market.

