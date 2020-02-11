Additive Manufacturing & Material Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global Additive Manufacturing & Material market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Additive Manufacturing & Material market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Additive Manufacturing & Material in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Additive Manufacturing & Material in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3D Systems

ARCAM

Envisiontec

Eos

Exone

MCOR Technologies

Makerbot Industries

Materialise

Optomec

Stratasys

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3640931-global-additive-manufacturing-material-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Market size by End User

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Healthcare Industry

Government and Defense

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3640931-global-additive-manufacturing-material-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Plastics

1.4.3 Metals

1.4.4 Ceramics

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Aerospace Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Healthcare Industry

1.5.5 Government and Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Size

2.1.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Additive Manufacturing & Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Additive Manufacturing & Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3D Systems

11.1.1 3D Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.1.5 3D Systems Recent Development

11.2 ARCAM

11.2.1 ARCAM Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 ARCAM Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 ARCAM Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.2.5 ARCAM Recent Development

11.3 Envisiontec

11.3.1 Envisiontec Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Envisiontec Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Envisiontec Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.3.5 Envisiontec Recent Development

11.4 Eos

11.4.1 Eos Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Eos Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Eos Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Eos Recent Development

11.5 Exone

11.5.1 Exone Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Exone Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Exone Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Exone Recent Development

11.6 MCOR Technologies

11.6.1 MCOR Technologies Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 MCOR Technologies Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 MCOR Technologies Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.6.5 MCOR Technologies Recent Development

11.7 Makerbot Industries

11.7.1 Makerbot Industries Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Makerbot Industries Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Makerbot Industries Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Makerbot Industries Recent Development

11.8 Materialise

11.8.1 Materialise Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Materialise Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Materialise Additive Manufacturing & Material Products Offered

11.8.5 Materialise Recent Development

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com