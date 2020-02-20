ADCs Therapeutics Market Insights, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report 2024

The global antibody drug conjugates therapeutics market is expected to witness significant growth due to current unmet medical need of some chronic diseases such as cancer and immunological diseases, increasing prevalence of such diseases, advancement in technologies and high demand for safe and effective medication. The regulatory bodies are supporting the ADCs market by providing designations and funding for speeding up the drug development process. In April 2015, ImmunoGen, Inc. drug candidate Mirvetuximab soravtansine got orphan drug designation by European Medicine Agency for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

The pipeline of ADCs is rich with more than 200 drugs. The pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in the research and development of drug for ADCs. Trastuzumab emtansineis, a Phase III clinical trial drug candidate of Genentech, Inc., utilizes Tumor-Activated Prodrug technology for the treatment of HER2-positive primary breast cancer. The drug is already marketed under trade name Kadcyla for the treatment of advanced human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric cancer and early HER2-positive breast cancer.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for ADCs, owing to the large number of research and development activities, high healthcare expenditure, and high prevalence of cancer. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American ADCs market and it is expected to remain the largest market globally, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global market are ImmunoGen, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Seattle Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, BioAtla LLC, Philogen S.p.A., Viventia Biotechnologies, Inc., Sutro Biopharma, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Immunobiochem Corporation.

