AdBlue Oil Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2024

AdBlue oil Market Overview:

South Africa AdBlue oil Market to score 4.83% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2024), predicted Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report on the said market. The duration would also see a substantial rise in the valuation. AdBlue is a type of fluid that cleans up harmful pollutants of the NOX group such as the NO2. The trademark is owned by the German Association of the Automobile Industry (VDA). The liquid has to be stored in the car and not injected into the engine.

Segmentation:

MRFR segments the South Africa AdBlue market by technology and application for an in-depth study of the market.

Based on the technology, the South Africa AdBlue market can be segmented into selective catalytic reduction and exhaust gas recirculation. The selective catalytic reduction technology has almost 82% of the market share in 2017 and can touch USD 157.1 million by 2024.

Based on the application, the South Africa AdBlue market includes farm machinery, automotive, construction machinery, railway engines, electronic generators, and others. The automotive industry had sway over 62% of the overall market share in 2017. The segment is anticipated to exceed a valuation of USD 118.7 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.03%. Out of all, the passenger car segment controls well over 48% of the entire automotive segment in 2017and can achieve a CAGR of 5.06% over the review period. However, railway engines segment can record a 5.67% CAGR during the review period.

Competitive Tracking

In the course of research on the subject, several prominent players have come to light who are lauded for their strategic visions to offer quality-based products and services which stand up to South Africa standards, thus facilitating market growth. Prominent players in the South Africa AdBlue oil market include Engen Petroleum Ltd., Viscol Co.Za., and BASF SE.

Group Renault is revolutionizing the segment where they have redesigned their SCR system. The new engine would be called Blue dCi. Renault’s two new models Dacia Duster in two power versions, Blue dCi 95 and Blue dCi 115 can be considered exemplary. With such innovations, Renault is planning to expand its market presence in countries such as South Africa.

In 2018, Yara South Africa was eyeing for benefit from their world’s largest AdBlue oil manufacturing unit in the Brunsbüttel, Germany which has a production capacity of 1.1 million tons per year.

Opel launched its new advanced engine with Grandland X compact sports utility vehicle (SUV). The new model can easily meet the new environmental standards. This would help Opel in cementing its market position in South Africa.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employ fail-safe research approaches for analyzing data collected through primary and secondary research inputs which include interviews with top-level executives across the value-chain (CEOs, Business Development Managers, VICE Presidents, etc.), SEC filings, annual reports of top-notch market players, paid database services, publications by international and national organizations. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed to authenticate the accuracy and credibility of critical data and statistical observations available in our reports. A multi-layer verification process reaffirms the reliability of the market analysis that is supported by our in-house expertise and advanced research tools. Emphasis is placed on drawing insightful conclusions backed by market-oriented, technical, and, commercial studies of industries to keep our clients ahead of the curve.

Other Description

Currency- USD Million

Base year- 2016

Volume Unit- Thousand Tons

Forecast Period- From 2017 to 2024

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the South Africa AdBlue Oil Market

By Technology

Exhaust Gas Recirculation

Selective Catalytic Reduction

By Application

Automotive

Farm Machinery

Construction Machinery

Electronic Generators

Railway Engines

Others

Intended Audience

AdBlue Oil manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Associations

Government

End-Use Industries

