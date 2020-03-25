Adblue Market 2019 Share, Industry Strategic Analysis, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2023

Adblue Industry 2019 Global Market Research Report focuses on Global Adblue market major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, size, share, growth, trends, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

AdBlue Market Global Market Overview:

AdBlue is a non-hazardous solution, consisting 32.5% urea and 67.5% de-ionized water.This urea solution is consumed during selective catalytic reduction (SCR), which is sprayed into the exhaust stream. It is burnt at very high temperatures for breaking harmful nitrogen oxides produced by diesel engines into harmless nitrogen and water. The market is driven by various factors such increase in the use of selective catalytic reduction technology, stringent government regulations for the use of diesel exhaust fluid, and increase in production of vehicles. The Ad Blue has various constraints that hinder the market such as increase in sale of electric vehicles has restrained the use of diesel exhaust fluid.

Selective Catalytic Reduction is the most effective technology that is used to reduce harmful emission from the exhaust system. This technology injects urea through a catalyst in the exhaust system of diesel engines. The urea that is used as a diesel exhaust fluid converts nitrogen oxide in nitrogen and water. SCR technology is mainly used to reduce nitrogen oxide emission upto 90%, at the same time reducing HC and Co emission by 50-60%. SCR systems are also attached with the diesel particulate filter in order to reduce greater emission that can harm the environment. The increased use of SCR for the reduction of emission allows more light duty vehicles to meet the requirement of EPA emission regulations.

Key Players:

Shell, BASF, Bosch, Daimler AG, Fiat group automobiles, Nissan chemical, Komatsu, Kruse Automotive, Alchem AG, Mitsui Chemical, and Yara and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global AdBlue market.

The manufacturer who wants to certify the engine and vehicle has to first demonstrate that the emission control systems are durable and would not harm the environment. For the control of emission, the government has set some regulations in order to protect the environment. API Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) certification program is a government program that is set to certify and monitor the quality of the diesel exhaust fluid used in diesel engine vehicles. Manufacturers who have satisfied the requirements of ISO 22241 (Diesel engines – NOx reduction agent AUS 32), have the license to display the mark of API Diesel Exhaust Fluid Certification.

The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has set a criteria for the minimal refill of diesel exhaust fluid in order to reduce the nitrogen oxide emission. The increase in stringent government regulations has enabled the vehicle manufacturer to use diesel exhaust fluid in order to reduce emission. This increase in use of diesel exhaust fluids, will lead to the growth of this market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Ad Blue Market are that of new product development.

On November 2017,Yara International acquired leading nitrogen provider Agronomic Technology Corp (ATC), in U.S. so as to improve the sustainability of farmer profitability.

On February 2015,Cummins Filtration had introduced Lube filtration for ISX15 diesel engines. This development will bring change in the performance of heavy-duty diesel engine market.

In 2015, Brenntag entered in the agreements to acquire J.A.M. Distributing Company, LLC and G.H. Berlin-Windward to provide services to industrial, commercial, automotive, and marine end markets.

AdBlue Market Report Market Segmentation:

AdBlue Market can be categorized into types, usage method, and applications

AdBlue Market by Types:-

Packaging (Packets, containers, Cans and Drums)

Equipment (Filling equipment, Tanks, Pumps, Pistols, and Adaptors)

Others

AdBlue Market by Usage method:-

Pre combustion (Inter cooling, Swirl and reduction of oil consumption)

Post combustion (SCR, Particulates filters, EGR)

Others

AdBlue Market by Applications:-

Commercial vehicles

Non-road mobile machines

Cars and passenger vehicles

Railways

Others

Global AdBlue Market Report Application:

It is widely used for applications such as Commercial vehicle, cars, and passenger vehicles. For instance, if a commercial vehicle is equipped with SCR technology, Ad blue is needed. In SCR technology Ad Blue is injected into the exhaust system which releases ammonia and the SCR catalytic converter reduces harmful nitrous oxides into harmless nitrogen and water. It is also used in heavy vehicles such as trucks, busses and Railways

Ad Blue Market Regional Analysis:

North America has witnessed the most significant increase in capacity of Nitrogen in the coming years. North America is the third largest region in nitrogen consumption, following India and China. This increase in the consumption of nitrogen have led to the growth of urea demand, which will drive the diesel exhaust fluid market. In 2015, CF Industries had started a new urea plant in Donaldsonville in order to cater North America region. North America is mainly dependent on import of nitrogen, due to which the market is expected to growth in the forecast period. This dependency on nitrogen will lead to the growing consumption of urea, which will drive the AdBlue Market.

Asia Pacific is one of the largest consumer of fertilizers in the world due to increase in the consumption of nitrogen and urea. The major dependency of urea in India is due to the imports of nitrogen and phosphate. This dependency will lead to the growth of the urea market, which will indirectly drive the growth of diesel exhaust fluid market. The consumption of fertilizers in South Asia is more as compared to other region due to which Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period.

AdBlue Market Report: Latest News:-

Bosch one of the renowned automobile industry introduces intelligent sensor systems to reduce the cost of equipment and to support research projects with the help of robust multi-sensor technology. It is also planning to expand in North America due its growing economy in automotive sectors.

