AdBlue Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

AdBlue (DEF), the worldwide operating fluid for SCR vehicles, is a non-toxic solution that transforms harmful Nitrogen Oxide NOx emissions from diesel-powered vehicles into harmless water vapor and nitrogen. AdBlue (DEF) reduces NOx emissions in the exhaust gas system of your SCR-equipped diesel vehicle, be it a truck, a bus, a tractor, a car, a van or an off-road vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

A key variable in the performance of AdBlue producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of AdBlue include urea. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices. Their prices follow the coal price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a ‘pass through’ clause that smooth the impact. Some processes are energy intensive and vulnerable to energy cost swings.

The worldwide market for AdBlue is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million US$ in 2024, from 2650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the AdBlue in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Total

BP

Yara

Shell

BASF

CF INDUSTRIES

Mitsui Chemicals

ENI S.p.A.

Nissan Chemical

Borealis L.A.T

Cummins

Novax

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Alchem AG

GreenChem

GBZI Comtrade

Adquim SpA.

Kelas

Hubei Tuowei

Sichuan Meifeng

Yitong

Liaoning Rundi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

＜20 L

20L~200L

200L~1000L

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transport companies

Public transportation

Mining/ Construction

Agriculture

Marine

Passenger vehicles

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 AdBlue Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ＜20 L

1.2.2 20L~200L

1.2.3 200L~1000L

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transport companies

1.3.2 Public transportation

1.3.3 Mining/ Construction

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Passenger vehicles

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Total

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Total AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BP AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Yara

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Yara AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Shell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Shell AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BASF

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BASF AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CF INDUSTRIES

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CF INDUSTRIES AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Mitsui Chemicals

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 AdBlue Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals AdBlue Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

