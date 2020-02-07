ADAS Market Report 2019 Research Methodology and Data Sources Overview by Trending Research Companies- Aisin Seiki,Autoliv,Bosch,Continental,Delphi Automotive, Released by MarketResearchNest.com

New Research Report on “Global ADAS Market Research Report 2019” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database. This report studies the ADAS Market status and forecast, categorizes the ADAS Market size (value & volume) by major manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers with futuristic trend.

Automotive vision, MMW radar and ADAS are the market segments that develop first with the MMW radar market enjoying an impressive growth rate, closely followed by low-speed autonomous driving. While LiDAR, commercial-vehicle autonomous driving and passenger-car autonomous driving markets lag behind.

As the automobile enters an era of ADAS and autonomous driving, product iteration races up and lifecycle of products is shortened. The automotive market is far smaller than consumer electronics market but sees bigger difficulty in design and higher design and production costs than that in consumer electronics market. Thus automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processor is confronted with higher risks. Hence adequate financial and human resources are required to support the development of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processors. Globally, only very a few enterprises like NXP and Renesas are capable of developing whole series of ADAS and autonomous driving processors.

The global ADAS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ADAS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ADAS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Freescale Semiconductors

Gentex

Harman International

Hella

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International

Mobileye

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Takata

Texas Instruments

TRW Automotive

Valeo

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

PC

LCV

Buses

Trucks

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global ADAS capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key ADAS manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 ADAS Market Overview

2 Global ADAS Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global ADAS Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global ADAS Consumption by Regions

5 Global ADAS Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global ADAS Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADAS Business

8 ADAS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

Continued….

