Adaptive Security Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Adaptive security is an integrated design of software and hardware to secure the basic infrastructure against malwares.It has become more widely used in response to a rapidly changing DevOps environment and interconnectedness of everything (i.e. IoT). Adaptive security adapts to the environment in order to protect the computing environment. An adaptive security system should have intelligent and flexible strategies that can deal with high volumes of security data. It should be smart enough to make decisions and respond to within seconds whenever there is an abnormal behavior.
This report focuses on the global Adaptive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
Trend Micro
Fireeye
Rapid7
Panda Security
Illumio
EMC RSA
Aruba Networks
Cloudwick
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
…..
