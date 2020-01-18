Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2027

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) occurs when fluid builds up in the tiny, elastic air sacs (alveoli) in your lungs. The fluid keeps your lungs from filling with enough air, which means less oxygen reaches your bloodstream. This deprives your organs of the oxygen they need to function.

DelveInsight’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2027” report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2016-2027.

Key topics covered

1. Report Introduction

2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share Distribution of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in 2017

2.2. Market Share Distribution of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in 2027

3. Disease Background and Overview: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Etiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Diagnosis

3.7. Treatment

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in 7MM

4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in 7MM Â– By Countries

5. Epidemiology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Countries

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) *

5.1.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.2. EU5

5.3. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4. Germany

5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.4.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.5. France

5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.5.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.6.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.7. Spain

5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.7.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.8. United Kingdom

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.8.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.9. Japan

5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.9.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)*

5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

5.9.6. Treatable Cases of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

6. Current Treatment & Medical practices

6.1. Treatment Algorithm

6.2. Treatment Guidelines

7. Unmet Needs of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

8. Marketed Therapies

8.1. Drug A: Company 1

8.1.1. Drug Description

8.1.2. Mechanism of Action

8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.1.5. Product Profile

8.2. Drug B: Company 2

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Mechanism of Action

8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.2.5. Product Profile

9. Pipeline Therapies Â– At a glance

10. Key Cross Competition

11. Emerging Therapies for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

11.1. Drug C: Company 3

11.1.1. Drug Description

11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2. Drug D: Company 4

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.2.6. Product Profile

12. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. 7MM Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products

13. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States

13.1.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in United States

13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in United States

13.1.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in United States

13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2. EU-5

13.2.1. Germany

13.2.1.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Germany

13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Germany

13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in Germany

13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.2. France

13.2.2.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in France

13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in France

13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in France

13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.3. Italy

13.2.3.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Italy

13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Italy

13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in Italy

13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.4. Spain

13.2.4.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Spain

13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Spain

13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in Spain

13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.5. United Kingdom

13.2.5.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in United Kingdom

13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in United Kingdom

13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in United Kingdom

13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.3. Japan

13.3.1. Market Size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Japan

13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Japan

13.3.3. Market Sales of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Products in Japan

13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

17.1. Sources

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

