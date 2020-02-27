Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018-2028

Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Market: Insights

Acute pyelonephritis is a disease that occurs due to severe kidney infection. The infection starts through the lower urinary tract infection (UTI) and spreads through the urethra, where the bacteria multiplies. The bacteria travels through the ureters and reaches the kidney. Moreover, the bacteria can reach the kidney through the blood stream. The disease occurs mostly in women due to shorter urethra as compared to men. Acute pyelonephritis is caused due to bacteria such as E.coli, Enterobactor, Pseudomonas and many more. Acute pyelonephritis is diagnosed with urine tests, imaging and radioactive imaging. The urine tests would check for the bacteria, pus cells and concentration while imaging tests such as ultrasound will diagnose the obstructions in the urinary tracts. The patient may have a significant impact if the disease is not treated on time. The disease spreads and establishes itself very quickly with bladder inflammation, chills, fever, urinary frequency and urgency. Acute pyelonephritis is treated with broad spectrum antibiotics such as levofloxacin, ciprofloxacin and ampicillin. However, in severe cases the drugs are ineffective and the patient has to be hospitalized. Moreover, due to the increased levels of progesterone and increased pressure on the uterus, pregnant women are also prone to acute pyelonephritis. Acute pyelonephritis can be prevented by drinking plenty of water, which will remove the bacteria from the body in the form of urine.

Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney associated diseases such as kidney stones, bladder conditions are expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the acute pyelonephritis treatment market over the forecast period. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 15% (30 million) people suffer from chronic kidney disease in the U.S. The prevalence of acute pyelonephritis has increased due to change in the lifestyle and eating habits, alcohol consumption and smoking. Addition of new generics and drugs with increase in the treatment seeking rate is the other factor contributing to the growth of the global pyelonephritis treatment market. The overall market acute pyelonephritis treatment is pushed by the increasing demand for growing expenditure and investment on healthcare by the government

Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for acute pyelonephritis treatment is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period. Majority of the drugs are introduced in the generic market and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players. Acute pyelonephritis is a life threatening metabolic disease which is caused due to urinary tract infection. The first course of treatment of acute pyelonephritis is antibiotics. The drugs are divided based on the route of administration and the distribution channel. Moreover, they are diagnosed with various blood tests, urine culture tests, MRI, dimercaptosuccinic acid (DMSA) tests. The market for the treatment of acute pyelonephritis is expected to increase with the rise in the patient pool opting for drugs.

Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global acute pyelonephritis treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global acute pyelonephritis treatment market owing to high prevalence of the diseases. Also the market in North America will rise due to the advancement in the technology, strict regulations for patient care and safety in the region. The acute pyelonephritis treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. In addition, initiatives by the governments in the region on providing better healthcare facilities and effective diagnosis of the disease will contribute to the growth of acute pyelonephritis treatment. Europe is expected to have second large share in the global acute pyelonephritis treatment Market throughout the forecast period.

Acute Pyelonephritis Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for acute pyelonephritis treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global acute pyelonephritis treatment are Indica Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cadila Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. , Bristol Laboratories Ltd, Uquifa and Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

