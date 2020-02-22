Acute Pancreatitis Market Therapeutic Assessment and Professional Outlook 2019 to 2023

Market Overview

Acute pancreatitis (AP) is a systemic immunoinflammatory response to auto-digestion of the pancreas and peri-pancreatic organs. This condition is common and life threatening disease. With an annual incidence of 4.9–73 cases per 100000 people worldwide. The males are predominantly affected at young ages with a ratio of 2.5:1. The mortality rate for pancreatitis is between 1.5% and 4.2% according to large epidemiological studies, but is a frequent gastrointestinal disease with a morbidity rate of 30% in severe cases.

Regardless of the technological advances in critical care drugs in the course of recent years, the death rate has prevailed to approximately 10%. Acute pancreatitis is confirmed by medical history, physical examination, and typically a blood test (amylase or lipase) for digestive enzymes of the pancreas. The diagnosis of pancreatic is often difficult and treatments are therefore delayed because the organ is relatively inaccessible.

Segmentation:

Global Acute Pancreatitis market has been segmented on the basis of types of testing which comprises of Transabdominal ultrasound, Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), Computerized tomography (CT) and others On the basis of type of treatment which consists of Fluids, Nutritional Support, Treatment of Underlying Issues, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and others. On the basis of type of therapy which consists of Massage Therapy, Therapeutic Touch, Acupuncture and others

Regional Analysis:

Globally North America is the largest market for Acute Pancreatitis. The North American market for Acute Pancreatitis is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach at US$ XXX Million by the end of the forecasted period. This is due to increasing prevalence rate of acute pancreatitis diseases around the globe. Europe is the second-largest market for Acute Pancreatitis which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX%. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to be a growing market for Acute Pancreatitis market and expected to grow at a rapid rate.

Competitive Analysis:

Abbott Laboratories (US), McNeil Consumer Healthcare (US), Sun BioPharma, Inc (US), Atox Bio Inc. (Israel), Calcimedica Inc. (US), D-Pharm Ltd (Israel), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (US), Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK) university’s and institutes are also included in the treatment of acute pancreatic like Radboud University, University Medicine Greifswald and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global acute pancreatitis market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

