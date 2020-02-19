Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2024

The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is expected to witness notable growth, in the coming year due to increase in the new innovative and targeted drug delivery system. Various factors such as rising awareness regarding cancer treatments, increasing demand for safe and successful medications, rising incidence of cancer and technological advancements have been driving the growth of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market. Apart from this, various regulatory bodies are supporting the growth of the global market with funding, designations and grants, thereby accelerating the drug development process.

The pipeline of acute myeloid leukemia contains Durvalumab, a Phase II drug candidate of MedImmune. It is a fully human monoclonal antibody, which helps to overcome the immunosuppressive effects of B7-H1 on T-cells. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is developing a Phase II drug candidate, Alisertib, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. It is an orally active, small-molecule inhibitor of the aurora A kinase. The aurora family of protein kinases is involved in the regulation of cell growth and proliferation, particularly in chromosome segregation and cytokinesis.

Certain chemotherapy medications such as Doxorubicin, Bleomycin, Vinblastine, Dacarbazine, Chlorambucil, Procarbazine Prednisolone, Mustine, Vincristine, Etoposide, Cyclophosphamide, Gemcitabine, Cisplatin and Cytarabine have been well established as a conventional method. Immunotherapy, combination therapy, monoclonal antibodies and steroids are also showing good results for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

The acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market was the largest market in the U.S. region of North America in year 2016, and it is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period due to large number of research and development activities.

Some of the key players operating in the acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market include Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Genmab A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

