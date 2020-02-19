Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market Share Analysis of The Top Industry Players, Growth Opportunities and Country Level Segments

The global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming year since new drug formulations are proving to be the most effective treatment for cancer. An increasing awareness regarding cancer treatment, various technological advancements, high demand for safe and effective medications and high prevalence of cancer, are driving the growth of the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. The regulatory bodies are also supporting the growth of the global market by providing funding, designations and grants to speed up the drug development process.

According to National Cancer Institute, which is a part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, acute lymphocytic leukemia, also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is a cancer that starts from the early version of white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of the bones, where new blood cells are made). Leukemia cells usually invade the blood fairly quickly and can then spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles (in males). Other types of cancer can also occur in these organs and then spread to the bone marrow, but these cancers are not leukemia.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. markets Marqibo for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is a targeted intravenous formulation of vincristine sulfate. It acts as a tubulin polymerization inhibitor. The product was launched in the U.S. for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, in 2013.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, owing to a large number of research and development activities, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing prevalence of cancer. According to National Cancer Institute, estimated new cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia were 6,590 and estimated deaths were 1,430 in 2016, in the U.S. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue to the North American market in 2016, and it is expected to remain the largest market, globally, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment market are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

