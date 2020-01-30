Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is a hereditary metabolic disorder. It affects the production of heme, which is the prosthetic group of hemoglobin binding to oxygen. It is caused due to low enzyme porphobilinogen deaminase. The main reasons for acute intermittent porphyria are insomnia, anorexia, and change in coloration of urine, myalgia, and retention of urine. At times, AIP results in the formation of liver tumor (hepatocellular carcinoma) and kidney failure.

Some of the symptoms also mention issues related to gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, psychological and neurological issues. The disease is considered to be rare. Porphyria is caused by the development of chemicals in the body that create a substance called porphyrin. Acute intermittent porphyria is a hereditary metabolic disorder and is one of the eight kinds of porphyria. If any of the parent is suffering from this disorder, the child has 50% chance of inheriting any of the eight porphyria disorders.

Expanding prevalence of rare diseases, developing interest for better treatment, expanding growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical ventures for Research and Development, and increase in availability of funds are the factors responsible for the development of the acute intermittent porphyria market.

In addition, expanding government support for research and advancement, lifestyle changes, health insurance coverage and rapidly developing innovation are responsible for the growth of the acute intermittent porphyria market during the forecasted period. However, increase in treatment cost associated with advancing health care technologies and poor reimbursement facilities in the developing regions are likely to restrain the acute intermittent porphyria market in the near future.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42014

The global acute intermittent porphyria market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. In terms of diagnosis, the global acute intermittent porphyria market can be classified into blood test, serum test, urine test, DNA test, and others. Based on treatment, the global acute intermittent porphyria market can be categorized into prophylactic hematin infusions, gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, research centers, and others.

Geographically, the global acute intermittent porphyria market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the acute intermittent porphyria market, followed by Europe. Growth of the acute intermittent porphyria market in North America is attributed to adoption of advanced health care technologies, rise in health care expenditure, and increase in patients with genetic metabolic disorders.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=42014

The market in Europe is driven by increased research and development supported by funds from governments and increase in geriatric population. However, the acute intermittent porphyria market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness about health care technologies, large patient population, and presence of continuously developing economies providing significant opportunities in this acute intermittent porphyria market. Additionally, Middle East & Africa has witnessed an increase in blood disorders due to ignorance of diseased conditions and poor economy leading to limited access to treatment.

The global acute intermittent porphyria market is dominated by key players such as Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danaher, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARKRAY, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com