Acute Coronary Syndrome Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2015 to 2021

Acute coronary syndrome is one of the serious medical conditions characterized by sudden and reduced flow of blood to the heart. The symptoms of acute coronary syndrome are the same as those of a heart attack. The most common symptoms of acute coronary syndrome includes chest pressure which patients feel during heart attacks and pressure in chest at the time of rest or doing light physical activities.

Treatments of acute coronary syndrome depend on their symptoms and overall health condition. Acute coronary syndrome is often diagnosed in hospital. It is a treatable disease if diagnosed quickly. If acute coronary syndrome isn’t treated quickly, heart attacks will occur. It is important to diagnose and treat acute coronary syndrome at its earlier stage. This is due to it reduces flow of blood and hampers normal functioning of the heart.

Based on evidence of heart muscle damage, the acute coronary syndrome is divided into three main types: unstable angina (UA), ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI). UA occurs when heart doesn’t get enough blood flow and oxygen which leads to heart attacks. STEMI occurs when the coronary artery is completely blocked off by the blood clot. NSTEMI occurs when a coronary artery suddenly becomes partly occluded by blood clot.

The global acute coronary syndrome market is categorized based on various antihypertensive, antithrombotic and statins drugs.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global acute coronary syndrome market. This is due to increased awareness about acute coronary syndrome in these regions. The U.S. represents the largest market for acute coronary syndrome market followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and France holds major share of acute coronary syndrome market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global acute coronary syndrome market. This is due to many companies constructing their manufacturing facilities in the region. In addition, increasing awareness about acute coronary syndrome is also supporting in the growth of the market in the region. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing acute coronary syndrome markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing aging population is key driver of the global acute coronary syndrome market. Increased pharmaceutical R&D investment and introduction of innovative drugs have fueled the growth of global acute coronary syndrome market. Extensive pipeline drugs with properties, such as high patient compliance and improved safety, are also supporting in the growth of global acute coronary syndrome market.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising number of obese or over-weight people holds immense potential to the growth of global acute coronary syndrome market.

However, stringent regulations hamper the growth of global acute coronary syndrome market. Moreover, less number of approved drugs for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome also obstructs the growth of the market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions between drug manufacturing companies and rapid number of product launches are some of the major trends of the global acute coronary syndrome market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global acute coronary syndrome market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Portola Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Bayer, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Regeneron, Novartis and Merck.