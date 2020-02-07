Acupuncture Needles Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Acupuncture Needles Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.The report introduced the Acupuncture Needles basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

The classification of Acupuncture Needles includes Disposable Needle and Non-disposable Needle. And the proportion of Disposable Needle in 2017 is about 99.28%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Acupuncture Needles is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and other field. The most proportion of Acupuncture Needles is used in Hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 49.18%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68.76% in 2017. And the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Acupuncture Needles market is valued at 92 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 150 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Acupuncture Needles.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Suzhou Medical

SEIRIN

Empecs

Dongbang

Suzhou Acupuncture

Wuxi Jiajian

Asiamed

Cloud and Dragon

AIK Medical

Disposable Needle

Non-disposable Needle

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Acupuncture Needles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acupuncture Needles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acupuncture Needles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Acupuncture Needles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Acupuncture Needles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Acupuncture Needles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acupuncture Needles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

