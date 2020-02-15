ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEM MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Active Protection System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Active Protection System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Active Protection System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Active Protection System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and a number of nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weapons—RPGs in particular—have been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. Technical and operational challenges to APS include being able to work under extremely demanding circumstances and compressed timelines, robustness against countermeasures, minimizing the threat to friendly forces and civilians, being compatible with the space and power allocated to it on the vehicle, and affordability.

Factors such as modernization of armed forces, rise in asymmetric warfare, and rising need for security from different types of weapon systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The use of active protection systems in defense has increased considerably in the past few years, mainly driven by the rise in the number of warfare platforms being manufactured worldwide. These warfare platforms require systems that can help detect, track, and defend against incoming threats.

On the basis of platform, the active protection system market has been segmented into air defense and ground defense. The land segment is projected to keep being the major market during the forecast period. The rising demand for active protection systems can be attributed to several factors, including increasing focus on close combat systems, upgradation of existing armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and safety of soldiers in a war-like situation, among others.

In 2018, the global Active Protection System market size was 4110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Active Protection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Active Protection System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

KBM

Israel Military Industries

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

Artis, LLC

Saab AB

Aselsan

Safran Electronics & Defense

Airbus Defense and Space

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Defense

Ground Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Active Protection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Active Protection System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Active Protection System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Soft Kill System

1.4.3 Hard Kill System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Active Protection System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Air Defense

1.5.3 Ground Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Active Protection System Market Size

2.2 Active Protection System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Active Protection System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Active Protection System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

12.1.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.1.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Recent Development

12.2 KBM

12.2.1 KBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.2.4 KBM Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 KBM Recent Development

12.3 Israel Military Industries

12.3.1 Israel Military Industries Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.3.4 Israel Military Industries Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Israel Military Industries Recent Development

12.4 Rheinmetall AG

12.4.1 Rheinmetall AG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.4.4 Rheinmetall AG Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rheinmetall AG Recent Development

12.5 Raytheon Company

12.5.1 Raytheon Company Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.5.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

12.6 Artis, LLC

12.6.1 Artis, LLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.6.4 Artis, LLC Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Artis, LLC Recent Development

12.7 Saab AB

12.7.1 Saab AB Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.7.4 Saab AB Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Saab AB Recent Development

12.8 Aselsan

12.8.1 Aselsan Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.8.4 Aselsan Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Aselsan Recent Development

12.9 Safran Electronics & Defense

12.9.1 Safran Electronics & Defense Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.9.4 Safran Electronics & Defense Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Safran Electronics & Defense Recent Development

12.10 Airbus Defense and Space

12.10.1 Airbus Defense and Space Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Active Protection System Introduction

12.10.4 Airbus Defense and Space Revenue in Active Protection System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Airbus Defense and Space Recent Development

Continued….

