Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market- High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Cancers, Dental Carries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Back Pain, and Periodontal Diseases Drive the Market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Overview

Biotech/biological APIs have witnessed constant technological evolution, owing to a shift from synthetic chemical APIs to biotech/biological APIs in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Rise in demand for new drugs at a low cost and entry of domestic and global companies in the APIs market have led to innovative product offerings with new and advanced techniques. Any substance or combination of substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) is known as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). A finished dose of any drug is a combination of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients. An excipient is an inactive substance in a drug dose.

High-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and antibody-drug conjugates are recent innovations in the market and require a special manufacturing set up. Most of these drugs are used in oncology. A large number of patents for small molecule APIs are expected to expire in the next few years, with many drugs losing patent protection in 2018. This is estimates to unlock a significant market opportunity for generic drug manufacturers, resulting in augmented demand for APIs. Large pharmaceutical companies are scaling down their small molecule manufacturing facilities to focus on biologic drugs, thereby presenting greater opportunities for contract manufacturing companies, particularly in Asia.

A key trend of collaborations and acquisitions of related companies to increase geographic presence has been observed in the last few years. For instance, in July 2017, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. entered into a long-term manufacturing agreement with Samsung BioLogics for the manufacture of Ilumya.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been broadly segmented based on manufacturer, APIs, drug, therapeutic, and region. In terms of manufacturer, the global market has been classified into in-house API manufacturing and API contract manufacturing. The in-house API manufacturing segment accounted for a key share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The API contract manufacturing segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Consequently, the segment is estimated to gain significant market share by the end of 2026.

