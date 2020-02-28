Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Industry

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Pfizer

Novartis International

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Teva Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

DSM

Hisun Pharmacy

Huahai Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical Group

Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical

Haerbin Pharmaceutical Group

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Lonza Group

Aurobindo Pharma

Lupin

Biocon

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Synthetic APIs

Biotech APIs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

CNS and Neurological Disorders

Endocrinology

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @

