Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs

Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs. The active ingredient (AI) is the substance or substances that are biologically active within the drug and is the specific component responsible for the desired effect it has on the individual taking it. API also refers to the active or central ingredient in the product which causes the direct effect on the disease diagnosis, prevention, treatment or cure. While API is the active component of a drug, excipients are the inactive or inert substances present in a drug.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Teva

Novartis

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan

North China Pharmaceutical Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Roche

Aurobindo pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer

BASF

DSM

Zhejiang Medicine

Biocon

Johnson Matthey

Hisun Pharmacy

Cambrex

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Lonza group

Huahai Pharmaceutical

Haerbin Pharmaceutical Group

Cipla

Tian Yao

Lupin

North East Pharmaceutical

Albemarle

Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Bachem

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Major applications as follows:

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Oncology Drugs

Anti-diabetic Drugs

Cardiovascular Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs (CNS Drugs)

Musculoskeletal Drugs

Other Drugs

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Continued….

