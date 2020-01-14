Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs
Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs. The active ingredient (AI) is the substance or substances that are biologically active within the drug and is the specific component responsible for the desired effect it has on the individual taking it. API also refers to the active or central ingredient in the product which causes the direct effect on the disease diagnosis, prevention, treatment or cure. While API is the active component of a drug, excipients are the inactive or inert substances present in a drug.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Teva
Novartis
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
Mylan
North China Pharmaceutical Group
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Roche
Aurobindo pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bayer
BASF
DSM
Zhejiang Medicine
Biocon
Johnson Matthey
Hisun Pharmacy
Cambrex
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
Lonza group
Huahai Pharmaceutical
Haerbin Pharmaceutical Group
Cipla
Tian Yao
Lupin
North East Pharmaceutical
Albemarle
Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
Bachem
The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Oncology Drugs
Anti-diabetic Drugs
Cardiovascular Drugs
Central Nervous System Drugs (CNS Drugs)
Musculoskeletal Drugs
Other Drugs
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
