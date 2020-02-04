Active Electronic Components Market – Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

The active electronic components market was worth US$ 182.9 Bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$ 376.9 Bn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2015 to 2023. North America was the largest market for active electronic components in 2014.

Growth in this region is driven by growing adoption of renewable energy resources and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). Along with this, growing popularity of portable electronic devices will remain the key driver for the active electronic components market. Active electronic components market in North America is expected to be superseded by Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The need for higher energy efficiency in electronic products along with the emergence of new applications is driving growth of the active electronic components market, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The overall active electronic component market was valued at US$ 182.9 Bn in 2014.

Earlier, these components were confined to be used for applications such as consumer electronics and printed circuit boards. However, nowadays these are dynamically used in applications such as automobile sector, space and satellite technology, and military applications.

Rising trend towards the use of electric and hybrid vehicles and increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to contribute for high demand for active electronic components in the coming years. Most of the renewable energy fixtures consist of devices such as solar panels, turbines and invertors. These devices are further composed of active electronic components such as photodiodes and photo-transistors.