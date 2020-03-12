Active And Intelligent Packaging Market Competitive Dynamics, Prominent Players, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Future Scope: By Technology (Oxygen Scavengers, Moisture Absorbers, Shelf Life Sensing, Temperature Indicators, And Others) By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care And Others) And Region- Forecast To 2023

Active And Intelligent Packaging Market Overview

Packaging can simplify the storage and conveyance of goods. This simplification plays a significant role in the functioning of various other industries. Active & Intelligent packaging can extend shelf life, display information on quality, improve safety & convenience, and monitor freshness of consumables.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global active and intelligent packaging market that envisions expansion for this market between 2016 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 253 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The highlighting factor pushing the global active and intelligent packaging market growth is its increasing use in various industries especially pharmaceuticals. The other factors contributing to the market growth include health awareness among consumers, advances in printed electronics, improving the standard of living, and growing consumption of packaged foods.

Demand for active and intelligent packaging is increasing due to technological advancement, and innovative packaging alternatives. In the food industry, active and intelligent packaging is replacing traditional packaging because it has advanced time-temperature monitors, antimicrobial packaging, and other packaging products. With increased shelf life, perishable items can be exported. However, factors like lack of willingness from consumers & retailers, rising prices of the commodities, and lack of marketing can hinder the market growth.

Traditional packaging products cannot always meet the requirements of food products like meat and frozen foods. This is the key reason for the food manufacturers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are switching to active and intelligent packaging in order to provide longevity and preserve freshness to the food products.

Key Players

The key players in the global Active And Intelligent Packaging Market include

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Ampacet Corporation (USA)

Bemis Company Inc. (USA)

Ball Corporation (USA)

Constar International Inc. (USA)

Crown Holdings Incorporated (USA)

Graham Packaging Company Inc. (USA)

Klockner Pentaplast (USA)

Landec Corporation (UK)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

Rexam PLC (UK), and W.R. Grace and Company (USA)

Latest Industry News

Using the augmented reality (AR) technology, Macfarlane Packaging has developed a new solution regarding product packaging. 15 NOV 2018

KeCo has developed KARROT, an AR app for packaging. 28 MAR 2019

Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Segmentation

The global active and intelligent packaging market has been segmented on the basis of application, technology, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation has segmented this market into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and others. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into moisture absorbers, oxygen scavengers, shelf life sensing, temperature indicators, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global active and intelligent packaging market has segmented the market into regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In Europe and North America, the market is strong due to technological advancements, the presence of key market players, and stringent legislation regarding food & beverage packaging. In North America, the significant country-specific markets are the USA and Canada. In Europe, such markets are France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can experience the fastest growth due to growing economies like China and India. In this region, the market is growing due to demand for fresh & quality packaged food, consumer convenience, and the concerns of manufacturers as well as retailers regarding the longer shelf life of the food products. Other critical country-specific markets in this region are Australia, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of right infrastructure and lack of technological advancement.

