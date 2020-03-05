Activated Charcoal Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2019-2029

Activated Charcoal Market – Introduction

Activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, is an amorphous solid with massive surface area and large pore size. Rigorous environmental regulations coupled with the growing inclination towards environmental sustainability is driving the demand for activated charcoal. Burgeoning demand for potable water for domestic and industrial purposes is also likely to supplement the growth of the global activated charcoal market.

Request For Report Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9461

Activated Charcoal Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the activated charcoal market are Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbon Activated Corporation, Carbotech, Jacobi Carbons, Sorbent, Cabot, CECA, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ingevity, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, EUROQUARZ, Donau Chemie Group, and CPL Carbon Link.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of activated charcoal market include:

In December 2018, a leading player in emissions control solutions for coal-fired power generation & industrial markets, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., completed the previously announced purchase of ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC.

In October 2018, Cabot Corp acquired NSCC Carbon Co., Ltd. carbon black plant located in China. The acquisition of 50,000 metric ton plant will aid Cabot in achieving its growth objectives and will support its specialty carbons product line, which falls under the Performance Chemicals segment.

In September 2018, Evoqua Water Technologies completed an exclusive sales and distribution contract with Horizon Solutions, LLC to extend its local service across Puerto Rico.

In July 2018, a leading player in activated charcoal market CarboTech AC GmbH and Osaka Gas Chemicals extended their exclusive distributorship for Shirasagi grade carbon molecular sieve (CMS) products by another seven years.

In January 2018, the European Operation of Carbon Activated Corporation, Carbon Activated Europe’s new range of coal sourced powdered activated carbon met the latest European Drinking Water Standards.

Impressive Physical Properties of Activated Charcoal Fueling its Adoption across Diverse Industries

The unique and impressive physical properties of activated charcoal are increasingly making it as viable option for a wide range of applications, such as air quality treatment, water purification, industrial processes, and metal finishing, among others. Activated charcoal is highly used in filters to eliminate several organic compounds to decontaminate water and make it suitable for discharge. Extensive use of activated charcoal in water treatment applications has been creating lucrative growth opportunities for stakeholders. Furthermore, activated charcoal is also witnessing traction for air treatment processes at industrial and consumer scale. Additionally, adoption of activated carbon by companies in food industry for a range of applications, including purification, odor removal, decolorization, and turbidity prevention, are also auguring well for activated charcoal market.

Stringent Standards for Mercury Emission Driving Adoption of Activated Charcoal

The activated charcoal market is accelerating at a rapid pace due to numerous factors such as favorable environmental regulations, burgeoning usage across diverse industries, and growing demand for clean water. Growing need of mercury control technology for a wide range of industrial air purification applications has been fueling demand of activated charcoal. For instance, in 2011, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a regulation (MATS rule) to limit the emission of mercury and other hazardous air pollutants, generally released by various power plants. This law provided a significant push to activated charcoal market. Another environmental legislation rule Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Rule, which standardizes the contaminants concentration in drinking water is also fueling growth in activated charcoal market. Furthermore, growing stringent guidelines on vehicle fuel emission along with the robust automotive industry is also likely to propel market growth in the forthcoming years.

Application of Activated Charcoal as an Anti-Poison Treatment Increasing its Scope of Adoption

Activated charcoal prevents swallowed poisons and drugs from being absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream, and is a quite effective treatment for several poisons. Activated charcoal binds various toxins and drugs, preventing their absorption into the body, and this is often used as an anti-poison treatment or to treat various drug overdoses. Activated charcoal is the most widely used method of gastrointestinal decontamination in emergency rooms today, however it is not useful in poisonings caused by cyanide, lithium, alcohol, and iron tablets. Consequently, application of activated charcoal as anti-poison treatment in some cases is increasing its scope of adoption, which in turn is creating opportunities for stakeholders.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC):https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9461

Activated Charcoal Market – Segmentation

Based on type, the activated charcoal market is segmented into:

Powdered Activated Charcoal

Granular Activated Charcoal

Extruded Activated Charcoal

Others

Based on application, the activated charcoal market is segmented into: