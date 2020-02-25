ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global activated carbon market has been witnessing increasing collaboration activities with integration across the value chain. Various raw material providers have successfully integrated their processes with manufacturers in order to offset price fluctuations.

The report “Global Activated Carbon Market (By Product – Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon & Extruded Activated Carbon; By Application – Liquid Phase & Gas Phase; By End-Use – Water Purification, Air Purification & Food & Beverage; By Region – North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of global activated carbon market with focus on major regional market such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the world’s largest activated carbon market with highest consumption in Japan and China. Market segmentation is done across product type, application and end-sue of activated carbon.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global activated market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Product

• Powdered Activated Carbon

• Granular Activated Carbon

• Extruded Activated Carbon

Market Segmentation – Application

• Liquid Phase

• Gas Phase

Market Segmentation – End-Use

• Water Purification

• Air Purification

• Food & Beverage

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Asia Pacific – China

• Europe – Germany

Key Vendors

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

• ADA-ES, Inc.

• Kureha Corporation

• Cabot Corporation

• Jacobi Carbons AB

• Ingevity Corporation

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Activated Carbon

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Activation Methodology

3.1.2 Features & Benefits

3.2 Types

3.2.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

3.2.2 Granulated Activated Carbon

3.2.3 Extruded Activated Carbon

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Main Applications

3.3.1 Water Purification

3.3.2 Air Purification

3.3.3 Food & Beverage

3.3.4 Others

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Product Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by End-Use

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbon

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Extruded Activated Carbon

5.1.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Liquid Phase

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Gas Phase

5.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 By End-Use

5.3.1 Water Purification

5.3.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.2 Air Purification

5.3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Food & Beverage

5.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4 The US

6.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4.2 Market Share by Product

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.4 China

6.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.4 Germany

6.3.4.1 Market Size by Value

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 High demand for Coconut Shell-based Raw Material

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Water Purification

7.2.2 Higher Mercury Emissions

7.2.3 Environmental Legislations

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Environmental Compliance

7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

9.2 ADA-ES, Inc.

9.3 Kureha Corporation

9.4 Cabot Corporation

9.5 Jacobi Carbons AB (Osaka Gas Chemicals)

9.6 Ingevity Corporation

Continuous…

