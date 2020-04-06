Activated Alumina Market Size, Global Analysis, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Active Alumina is widely used in the end-user industries such as oil & gas, plastic industry, and healthcare among others. The Global Active Alumina Market is spanned across five regions of the world namely, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading owing to the growing developments and industrialization in the developing countries of the region. The major countries attributing to this growth are Japan, China, and India. The growing population in the region has augmented the need for clean and safe water, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing oil & gas sector mainly in India and China has positively impacted the Active Alumina Market Growth.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5593

North America is dominating the market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The developed end-use industry coupled with the increasing adoption rate is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing oil and gas activities post the shale gas boom is further expected to boost the market growth. European market of Active Alumina is set to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The developed healthcare sector has propelled the use of active alumina, especially in the bone and dental replacements. The key countries contributing to the growth of the market in this region are Germany, the U.K, and France.

Segmentation:

The Global Activated Alumina Market is segmented into the Application and End-User Industry.

On the basis of the Application, the market is segmented into catalysts, desiccants, fluoride adsorbents, bioceramics, and others.

On the Basis of End-Use Industries, the Global Activated Alumina Market can be further bifurcated into oil & gas, water treatment industry, plastic industry, healthcare, and others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5593

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Activated Alumina Market are BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co (Japan), Porocel Industries LLC (U.S.), Dynamic Adsorbents Inc (U.S.)., Axens SA (U.S.), Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd (China), Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.), Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co., Ltd (China), Sialca Industries (India), and AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India)., among others.

Regional Analysis:

The Activated Alumina Market is segmented across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to show a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of the Activated Alumina Market in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific market is expected show a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing population has augmented the need for clean water, in turn, adding to the demand for Activated Alumina in the water treatment facilities in the region. Moreover, the growing plastic and oil & gas industries in the key countries of the region such as India and China is also fuelling the market growth. North America is the second largest Activated Alumina Market. The developed end-user industries such as oil and gas and healthcare among others are contributing substantially to the market growth. Moreover, the Shale gas boom in the region has surged the exploration and production activities, especially in the U.S., which is further adding demand for the activated alumina.

The Europe is the third largest market after North America. The presence of developed water treatment facilities coupled with the stringent government regulation for processing of clean water is expected to be the major factor driving the market in this region. The major countries attributing to this growth are Germany, Italy, and the U.K among others.

For More Information on this Activated Alumina Industry – Global Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/activated-alumina-market-5593

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]