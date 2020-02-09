Activated Alumina Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Activated Alumina Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”
— Activated Alumina Market 2019
Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO,
BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on.
North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016.
The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016.
Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016.
There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.
Global Activated Alumina market size will increase to 900 Million US$ by 2025, from 620 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Activated Alumina.
This report researches the worldwide Activated Alumina market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Activated Alumina breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Honeywell International Inc
Axens
CHALCO
Huber
BASF SE
Porocel Industries
Sumimoto
Jiangsu Jingjing New Material
Jiangsu Sanji
Sorbead India
Activated Alumina Breakdown Data by Type
Powdered Form Activated Alumina
Sphered Form Activated Alumina
Activated Alumina Breakdown Data by Application
Fluoride Adsorbent
Desiccant
Catalyst
Refractory Additives
Others
Activated Alumina Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Activated Alumina Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
