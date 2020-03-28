Activated Alumina Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Comprehensive Research Study 2023

Activated alumina continues to draw significant commercial interest. New area of application has fuelled the global activated alumina market. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global activated alumina market is set to capture 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Activated alumina hold superior desiccant properties and finds widespread application in filtering of selenium, arsenic and fluoride elements. Its is a popular industrial material, with application spanning across sectors such as plastic, healthcare, oil and gas, water purification, etc. The material is primarily used as a bio-ceramic, desiccant, fluoride and catalyst.

End user sectors are posting a stronger demand for activated alumina prompting supplier to expand capacity. In addition, the market is also receiving impetus from increased need for water purification has led to development of treatment facilities. Activates alumina is viewed as a highly effective water purifier and thereby is used extensively in the water treatment facilities. As an adsorbent, activated alumina offers excellent filtration harmful substances such as fluoride from water. Application of activated alumina is likely to increase in pharmaceuticals, plastics and oil & gas in the forthcoming years. Such factors are likely to foster the activated alumina industry during the forecast period.

Global Activated Alumina Market: Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis of the Activated Alumina market has been conducted on the basis of end-user industry, application and region.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into water treatment industry, oil & gas, healthcare, plastic industry and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into bioceramics, fluoride adsorbents, catalysts, desiccants and others. The fluoride absorbent accounts for the lion’s share of the market and this trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. The segment is projected to demonstrate the highest CAGR during the review period. The growing use of fluoride absorbents in the water treatment facilities is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Asia Pacific is expected to spearhead the global activated alumina market during the forecast period. The market growth is being driven by factors such as favourable business climate coupled with the rapid expansion of the chemical sector. Activated alumina demand has increased significantly in recent years. End-use markets like oil & gas, plastic processing, and water treatments are likely to post higher demand in the forthcoming years. China remains a major contributor to the global activated alumina market in terms of revenue. The APAC activated alumina market is expected to exhibit 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is the second largest market for activated alumina market. Presence of various well-established end-use markets characterises the strong demand in the region. In addition, growth of the shale gas industry in the U.S. is partly driving the consumption. During the forecast period, the activated alumina market is expected to witness a healthy growth in North America.

Europe is third in the pecking order. It is projected that the Europe activated alumina market will demonstrate a steady growth over the next couple of years. Despite the pressure from emerging markets, many EU countries are expected to present growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the notable companies operating in the global activated alumina market include Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Porocel Industries LLC (U.S.), Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd (China), Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co., Ltd (China), BASF SE (Germany), AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co (Japan), Axens SA (U.S.), Sialca Industries (India), Dynamic Adsorbents Inc (U.S.) and Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)

