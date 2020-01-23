ACTION CAMERA MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Action cameras are unlike any other kind of camera. They’re designed to be attached to helmets, surfboards, cars and other objects, and they’re small, tough and simple, with a lens that captures the world in high-definition video in a wide-angle fish-eye perspective.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Action Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The action camera industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Since 2009, the market-penetration rate of Action Camera is enlarging ，and Action Camera is gradually replacing other digital Cameras.

Currently consumer sales, mainly for extreme sports has accounted for the vast majority of worldwide demand, however professional sales are set to accelerate, driven mainly by TV Shipments, emergency services, and security.

The largest threat to the action camera brand of United States currently is the Original Equipment Manufacture from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The worldwide market for Action Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.7% over the next five years, will reach 24000 million US$ in 2023, from 5280 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gopro

SONY

Ion

Coutour

Polaroid

Garmin

Drift Innovation

Panasonic

SJCAM

Amkov

Veho

Chilli Technology

Decathlon

Braun

Rollei

JVC Kenwood

Toshiba

HTC

Kodak

Casio

RIOCH

XIAOMI

Ordro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consumer (Outdoor Pursuits and Evidential Users)

Professional (TV Shipments, Emergency Services and Security)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outdoor Pursuits

Evidential Users

TV Shipments

Emergency Services

Security

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Action Camera Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Consumer (Outdoor Pursuits and Evidential Users)

1.2.2 Professional (TV Shipments, Emergency Services and Security)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Outdoor Pursuits

1.3.2 Evidential Users

1.3.3 TV Shipments

1.3.4 Emergency Services

1.3.5 Security

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gopro

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gopro Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SONY

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SONY Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ion

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ion Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Coutour

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Coutour Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Polaroid

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Polaroid Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Garmin

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Garmin Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Drift Innovation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Action Camera Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Drift Innovation Action Camera Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

