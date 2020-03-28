Acrylic Surface Coatings Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Business Boosting Strategies till 2023

Acrylic Surface Coatings Market–Overview

The global protective coating market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 10% to attain the value of USD 25 till 2023.

The major factors favoring growth of the market are the growing demand for the product due to rising consumer sentiments in favor of protecting their devices and equipment from damage caused by thermal, corrosive and impact action. The acrylic coating accounts for approximately 25% share of the global paints and coatings market with its share continuously rising over the last decade, which is likely to propel growth of the market during the study period.

Scope of the applications in the global protective market is continuously increasing with the flourishing end use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Growing need of the protective coatings in numerous industrial uses such as coating on tools, equipment, and end decorative is projected to be the major demand driver in the market.

However, the market exhibits some bottlenecks which are needed to be considered, including the stringent regulatory measure put into effect by mature western economies, regarding VOC emissions and the rising costs of raw materials.

Leading Players:

PPG Industries (U.S.), Arkema SA (France), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Dunn-Edwards Corporation (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), HEMPEL A/S (Denmark), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and B.M. REAL INTERNATIONAL (Romania) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global acrylic surface coatings market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Acrylic Surface Coatings Market Segmentation:

The global acrylic surface coating market has been segmented on the basis of the substrate, technology, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of the substrate, the market is divided into concrete, metal, plastics, wood, and others.

Based on technology the market is categorized into waterborne, solvent borne, powder, and radiation curable.

Based on the end use industry, the global acrylic surface coating market is classified as building & construction, automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, furniture making, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global acrylic surface coating market is geographically spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is leading the market, among others, owing to the increasing demand for building & construction, automotive, and wind energy sector in this region. India, South Korea, China, and Japan are the major markets in this region due to the growing demand from emerging end use industries such as marine, automotive, and building & construction.

North America is the second most considerable region in the global acrylic surface coating market. The U.S. is the major contributor to this region due to the presence of leading end use industries such as defense, marine, aerospace & defense.

Europe is another substantial region in the market. The major markets in this region are Germany, the U.K, France, and Italy, where there is a growing demand for acrylic surface coatings by the automobile industry.

Latin America is witnessing a rise in industrialization along with the pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period, the region anticipated holding a significant share of the global acrylic surface coating market.

The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the global acrylic surface coating market. It is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities in the construction sector.

