Acrylic Segment Slated to Dominate Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

The result of the development in construction engineering and architecture is the surge in the technical requirements for construction products, including thin-bed mortars based on cement. The rise in the requirements are principally attributed to parameters such as durability or mechanical strength for which the expectations are presented in the standards. Ergo, it has become imperative for the modification by addition of chemical additives and polymer binders. These coherent analysis draw resemblance from the report titled, “Redispersible Polymer Powder Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been of late incorporated in Market Research Hub’s (MRH) expanding repository.

At the time when there has been clamor for containment of VOC emission, redispersible polymer powder has turned out to be fruitful. Redispersible polymer powder is being prevalently applied as construction binders for tile adhesives, floor leveling mixes, synthetic resin plasters and cement modifiers. There has been growing traction for redispersible polymer powder based on vinylacetate and ethylene which not only propels adhesion strength, but also offers tremendous rheology; higher durability; freeze thaw resistance and increased impact and abrasion resistance. As such, it has resulted in enhanced workability, flexibility and anti-permeability of the materials. Acrylic is slated to dominate the redispersible polymer powder market with its adhesive qualities, low toxicity, versatility and durability. These innate qualities make acrylic ideal for collage, crafts and mixed media work.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: Report Content

The report delineates a comprehensive analysis on the redispersible polymer powder market at the global and regional level. The report focuses on the segmentation of the market to offer a holistic approach of the market. Additionally, the report sheds light on the dynamics of the market that have considerable influence on the growth of the redispersible polymer powder market, namely, drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities.

The report encompasses executive summary and overview section that provide a coherent analysis on the redispersible polymer powder market. Besides, the report in the market overview section throws light on key players and market indicators. The overview section in the report elucidates Porters’ Five Force analysis that aids in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to redispersible polymer powder market. The report further focuses on the market outlook section which delves into reimbursement scenario of the region and sheds light on technological development.

The robust analysis of competitive scenario of the redispersible polymer powder market is backed up by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Subsequently, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into coherent strategies used by leading companies in the redispersible polymer powder market. In addition, the report is propelled by the inclusion of company profile, SWOT analysis, recent development, company profile, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Redispersible polymer powder Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provides a coherent analysis on redispersible polymer powder market. As such, the secondary research sheds light on Factiva, trade journals, EC filing, and resourceful database. Meanwhile, the report also encompasses absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections. The report is further propelled by primary research that prioritizes telephonic interview, veracious review from experts, unbiased and honest views from surveys and seasoned analyst.

