Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market Scope, Future Investments, Innovation, Emerging Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Acrylic polymer Emulsion Market is produced by an emulsion polymerization process in which the acrylic polymer droplets are emulsified in water and then polymerized. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion are versatile in nature because of the acrylic ester functionality. They possess superior properties such as low volatile emission compound (VOCs) emission rate and excellent durability which make it suitable for numerous applications in end use industries such as building & construction, paints & coatings, textiles, and others.

Growing demand from paper & packaging industry that include boxes, paper bags, and folded cartons is anticipated to drive the Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market growth. In addition, demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is benefitting from social and regulatory intervention promoting the usage of eco-friendly emulsion. Escalating investments in the mining and construction industry along with expansion of industrial sector in developing regions is driving demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion.

Market Segmentation:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is segmented based on application and end use industry. Based on application, the market is categorized into coatings, binders, adhesives and others. Based on end use industries, Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others.

Paints & coating sector is expected to hold a larger share as compared to other sectors. Increasing demand for superior quality paints and technology driven coatings is anticipated to augment product demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the Acrylic Polymer Emulsion are not flammable, which reduces its storage and handling charges and fire insurance cost.

Growth in demand of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion based products has been observed due to rising share of acrylic polymer emulsion in textile industry. Increasing population coupled with rise in demand for water resistant clothes is projected to drive the market growth.

Prominent players:

The prominent players operating in the Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market include Celanese Corporation (U.S), Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Pexi Chem Private Limited (India), StanChem, Inc. (U.S), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S), Xyntra Chemicals B.V. (the Netherlands) and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market for acrylic polymer emulsion followed by Europe and North America on account of growing paper & packaging, buildings & construction, and paints & coatings segment. There has been a significant increase in the utilization of acrylic polymer emulsion in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to increase acrylic polymer emulsion demand over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from end use industries such as paper & packaging and textile industry. Germany is the prominent country in European acrylic polymer emulsion followed by UK and Italy.

