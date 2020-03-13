Acrylic Foam Tapes Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2027

Acrylic foam tapes are high performance tapes that are engineered to deliver assembly solutions for large variety of industrial applications and considered ideal for replacing liquid adhesives, spot welds, mechanical fasteners, and other permanent fasteners. They are considered ideal for bonding many painted metals, higher surface energy plastics, unpainted metals, and where the demand for thicker conformable products is required. Furthermore, creating reliable and permanent bonds to a variety of substrates including glass, wood, painted surfaces, composite materials, metals, and plastics is the primary function an acrylic foam tape offers to end-users. Acrylic foam tapes are used for metal fabrication, marine construction, and window fabrication due to their flexibility, conformability, and compressibility. Acrylic foam tapes are considered ideal for indoor and outdoor usage due to their good thermal resistance and high durability properties. Acrylic foam tapes find their major application in automotive industry due to the provision of bonding & attachment solutions for automotive interior & exterior parts such as door visor, skirt, cladding, side molding, spoiler, and side-sill.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Low tack or initial bond strength of acrylic adhesive and poor adhesion to polyolefin are the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Furthermore, high associated cost is one of the other major factor hindering the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market over the forecast period.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Segmentation

Global acrylic foam tapes market can be segmented into product type, application, and end use. On the basis of product type, global acrylic foam tapes market is segmented into single sided foam tapes and double sided foam tapes. On the basis of application, global acrylic foam tapes market is segmented into automotive, health care, consumer goods, construction, and graphics. On the basis of end-use, global acrylic foam tapes market is segmented into metal fabrication, truck/trailer assembly, mobile home manufacturing, glass lamination, paint and powder coating, fixing of vehicle panel, and mounting of badge.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period due to high penetration of healthcare and automotive industry. Furthermore, Europe market is estimated to be the second highest market owing to growing awareness among customers for better quality and more reliable products rather than going for the inexpensive ones. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to growing construction, automotive, and healthcare activities across the region majorly in ASEAN countries and India. Shifting focus of automotive manufacturers to open manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Brazil are estimated to drive the acrylic foam tapes market in Latin America during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing construction activities in GCC countries. Japan is anticipated to register relatively slower growth due to high penetration of foam tapes in the region.

Acrylic Foam Tapes Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global acrylic foam tapes market are: