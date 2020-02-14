Acrylic Adhesives Market : An Objective Assessment Of The Trajectory Of The Market 2020

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components. One component contains oxidizing agents mainly peroxide compounds such as benzoyl peroxide and the other component contains metal salts or amines as reducing agent. The components are mixed before application on surface or each component can be applied to separate surfaces to be glued. Upon mixing, the components react and trigger polymerization of methacrylate monomer.

Acrylic adhesives dominate the global demand for adhesives and the trend is anticipated to continue for the next six years. Acrylic adhesives can be used for a wide range of applications such as plastic, metal, glass, ceramic among several others. Acrylic adhesives have high efficiency even on oil surfaces and also have high performance standard under wide temperature range. Therefore, major end user industries for acrylic adhesives include automotive, construction, furniture and packaging among several others.

Acrylic adhesives make the surface ready to be handled in few minutes and works efficiently even on contaminated surfaces. Acrylic adhesives also do not affect aesthetics of the surface. Therefore, demand for acrylic adhesives is primarily driven by the comparative advantage of acrylic over other adhesives. Moreover, high growth in automotive industry is expected to drive demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period. Demand for acrylic adhesives is profoundly dependent on consumer markets therefore; macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth are also among major growth driver for acrylic adhesives market.

Acrylic adhesives pose severe occupational health hazards and prolonged exposure can lead to respiratory disorders. Moreover, acrylic adhesives have to be disposed carefully as they pose threat to the environment. The environment and health hazards associated with acrylic adhesives have led to stringent environmental regulations in the industry which has been a major factor hampering acrylic adhesives market growth. The regulations have also increased the threat of substitution in the market. There have been significant researches in developing bio based acrylic adhesives which is expected to offer huge growth opportunity in the market.