Acrylates Copolymer Market Development Status, Competitive Landscape, Business Strategy, Leading Players Review Global Forecast to 2023

Acrylates Copolymer Market Overview

The global personal care industry is estimated to be valued at USD 450 billion by the end of 2017, projected to grow at a rate of nearly 4% in the coming years. The Global Acrylates Copolymer Market has been driven by its growing consumption in various sectors such as cosmetic, chemical, foods & beverages, leather, and others.

Acrylate copolymers are widely used among the personal care industry owing to its functional properties that makes it ideal for use in different types of cosmetic products. Acrylate acts as an absorbent, adhesive, filler, binder and emulsion stabilizer among in the personal care products. Since, being consumed widely in the cosmetic industry the majority of the market demand for acrylate copolymer comes from the personal care sector.

Acrylates Copolymer is a type of specialty chemicals consisting of two or more monomers consisting of acrylic acid, methacrylic acid or its esters. The acrylates copolymers find application across an array of industries which includes personal care, process industries, leather, and textile among others. Among the aforementioned end use industries, personal care industry accounts for the largest share in terms of value and volume.

Competitive Analysis:

Arkema (France),

Celanese Corporation (the U.S),

Acuro Organics Limited (India),

Omnova Solutions Inc (the U.S),

The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.),

The Lubrizol Corporation (the U.S.),

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (the U.S.),

Exxon Mobil Corporation (the U.S.),

B. Fuller Company, and

Ineos (the U.K.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Acrylates Copolymer Market is segregated into application segment. Based on application, the market is further segmented into cosmetic, chemical, foods & beverages, leather, adhesives, glass, textiles, and others.

Among these, the cosmetic segment holds a major share in the market on account of various features offered by the product such as anti-ageing, waterproofing agent, sunscreen, and protection from humidity. It is also predicted that the food & beverages segment is set to expand at a higher rate due to the growing consumption of polymers in production of containers and bottles, which provide water and temperature resistance properties. The growing use of acrylic polymers in manufacturing paints and coating is expected to drive the chemical segment during the forecast period. In this market, the rapid production of sponge fill in padded jackets is anticipated to fuel the textile segment in the couple of years. Additionally, the increasing consumption of Acrylates Copolymer in manufacturing windows, skylight, and others is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 2016 – Arkema, a leading player in the acrylates copolymer market has developed and unveiled its new range of acrylate copolymer addressing the requirements from personal sector. The newly developed acrylate polymer is developed with the three key properties required in personal sector viz., suspension, clarity, and aesthetic flow.

May 2017– The Dow Chemical Company signed two agreements to strengthen its position in Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement the company will construct manufacturing facility to produce acrylate polymer and copolymers for the coating industry and water treatment applications.

