Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market Product Price, Size, Profit Share Capacity, Production, Supply, Demand and Market Growth Rate Forecast To 2023

Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market: Overview



Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid also known as 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid, N-t-butyl acrylamide sulfonic acid is a reactive, sulfonic acid acrylic monomer and hydrophilic which is used to modify the chemical properties of broad range of anionic polymers. It is also considered as an important monomer. The different properties of Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid can be explained as Hydrolytic and thermal stability, Polarity and hydrophilicity, Solubility, Inhibition of divalent cation precipitation and Reactivity ratio.

The global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid is expected to reach at US$ billion by 2027 and the global market demand in 2016 is million tons and is estimated to reach million tons by 2027 at a CAGR of over the forecast year.

Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market: Key Players

The key players present in the Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market include Vinati organics limited (largest manufacturer in the world). With increase in the demand of Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid, Many More Manufacturers Are Entering Into The Market Includes Xiamen Changtian Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Some Of The Suppliers Of Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Are Chengdu Ai Keda Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., J & K Scientific Ltd., Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Taiyuan Rhf Co.,Ltd., Tci (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Hwrk Chemicals Limted, Energy Chemical, Jia Xing Isenchem Co.,Ltd, Pure Chemistry Scientific Inc.

Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market: Applications



Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid is a very versatile molecule and has a broad range of applications in several industries due to its excellent thermal & hydrolytic stability. It is a unique molecule that grants properties, for example, divalent cationic solidness, and upgraded execution at high temperature, lubricity and significantly more to its polymers. Moreover, it is a vinyl polymer having a sulfonic acid group and the polymers are utilized in wide range of applications which mainly includes textiles, personal care, water treatment and paints and coating agents and others.

Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market: Market Growth Influencer



The Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market has seen a tremendous growth in the past decade. Earlier, there were very less manufacturers were existing across the globe but seeing the demand from the textile, paint and coating, personal care and others industries, the manufacturer has got a new opportunity to increase the production to meet the demand. Simultaneously, increasing the demand from manufacturer side, the demand from supplier side has also increased. These factors has created a huge demand in the Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market as the demand is coming from both supplier and manufacturers side. As in North America and Western Europe, large number of industries exists related to the applications of Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid; however there has been a huge demand from this region which has made a very strong hold of Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid market. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading emerging economies and availability of most of the manufacturers and suppliers in China has created a new opportunity to grow in the particular market.

Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market: Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this study, MRFR has segmented the Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market into application type and by packaging. The application type is segmented into textiles, personal care, water treatment and paints and coating agents & others and the packaging type is segmented into Powder, Pellets and ATBS-Na aqueous solution.

Global Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market: Regional Analysis



In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid due to large number of producers from China and India. As textile industry has occupied a vital pace in Asian countries and has contributed a huge market therefore the Asia-Pacific is one of fastest emerging market for Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid Market. The US and Canada and European countries such as France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and others have witnessed a huge popularity in personal care product and paint and coating agents. However, the Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic Acid market has seen a rapid growth in the particular market.

