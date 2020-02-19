Acrolein 2019 market report by manufacture analysis – Evonik,Adisseo,Arkema,Dow,Daicel,Hubei Shengling Technology and more

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Acrolein Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 122 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Acrolein is a clear to yellowish, pungent liquid. Acrolein is used primarily as an intermediate component in the manufacture of chemical substances. Acrolein is a useful intermediate in the production of various compounds including methionine, methionine hydroxy analog, 1, 3 propanediol and glutaraldehyde.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of Acrolein are Evonik, Adisseo, Arkema, Dow, Daicel, Hubei Shengling Technology, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, etc. Evonik is the world leader, holding 24.3% production market share in 2016.

In application, Acrolein downstream is wide and recently Acrolein has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Methionine, Pesticides, Glutaraldehyde, Water Treatment Agent and others. Globally, the Acrolein market is mainly driven by growing demand for Methionine which accounts for nearly 61.51% total downstream consumption of Acrolein in global.

This report focuses on the Acrolein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik,Adisseo,Arkema,Dow,Daicel,Hubei Shengling Technology,Wuhan Ruiji Chemical,Hubei Jinghong Chemical,Zibo Xinglu Chemical,Puyang Shenghuade Chemical,Wuhan Youji,Hubei Xinjing New Material.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propylene Oxidation Method, Glycerol Dehydration Method.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Methionine,Pesticide,Glutaraldehyde,Water Treatment Agent,Others.

