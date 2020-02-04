Acoustic Wave Sensor Market| Global Growth Opportunities & Investment Analysis by 2019-2025

Acoustic Wave Sensors are a class of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) which rely on the modulation of surface acoustic waves to sense a physical phenomenon. The sensor transduces an input electrical signal into a mechanical wave which, unlike an electrical signal, can be easily influenced by physical phenomena. The device then transduces this wave back into an electrical signal. Changes in amplitude, phase, frequency, or time-delay between the input and output electrical signals can be used to measure the presence of the desired phenomenon.

The industrial vertical held the largest share of the acoustic wave sensor market in 2017 as it involves the largest use of sensors. The automotive vertical held the second-largest market share in 2017. This dominance is attributed to the use of acoustic wave sensors for the security and surveillance applications in these verticals. For instance, pressure sensors are built into tires of cars to wirelessly transmit the pressure data to the driver of the vehicle. This helps prevent accidents caused by tire burst by warning the driver about low tire pressure.

The global Acoustic Wave Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acoustic Wave Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acoustic Wave Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Althen GmbH Mess- Und Sensortechnik

Nanotemper Technologies

H. Heinz Mebwiderstande

Transense Technologies

Pro-Micron

Vectron

Qualtre

Senseor Sas

Sensor Technology

Hawk Measurement Systems

Abracon

Boston Piezo-Optics

Stmicroelectronics

Precision Acoustics

Sensanna Incorporated

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Military

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Environmental

Others

