Acoustic Sensors Market Top Key Players are Honeywell International, Kyocera, Panasonic Corp., Halliburton, Schlumberger, CTS Corporation, and Boston Piezo-Optics Inc

An acoustic sensor is a device that can monitor physical, biological, and chemical stimulus by producing as electrical signal through input stimulus. Furthermore, nearly all acoustic devices and sensors use a piezoelectric material to generate acoustic wave. The input stimulus can vary and could be physical such as a pressure and temperature. In chemical monitoring, percentage particulate gas concentration and addition of chemical agent are monitored through the use of acoustic sensors. Biological monitoring process includes, volume or concentration of bacteria, biological agent, and the concentration of antibodies. Electrical monitoring includes, strength of electric or magnetic field, conductivity, and resistivity.

Acoustic sensors are widely used in smart phones and base stations in the telecommunication industry. Under the acoustic sensor process, the acoustic wave travels through the surface of the material used. Thus, any change in propagation path would affect the velocity and amplitude of the acoustic wave. Velocity change can be monitored by checking the frequency and phase properties of the sensor used. Thus, it can be matched with the physical quantity being measured.

The acoustic sensors market can be segmented based on sensing parameters, type, and end-use industry. In terms of sensing parameters, the acoustic sensors market can be divided into – temperature, pressure, weight, humidity, viscosity, and torque. In terms of type, the acoustic sensors market can be segmented into – surface wave sensors (SWS) and bulk wave sensors (BWS). Based on end-users industry, the acoustic sensors market can be classified into– aerospace, consumer electronics, defense, automotive, healthcare, and industrial. Surface wave sensors are small electro-mechanical devices. These devices usually depends upon intonation of waves in order to sense any chemical, physical or biological phenomenon. The sensor converts an input signal into a mechanical wave which can be easily influenced by the physical phenomena. Bulk wave sensors (BWS) are used for bio-sensing applications and electrical change property in a solutions.

Surface acoustic wave (SAW) is used to create different varieties of sensors, which include chemical, strain, pressure, and temperature. These sensors can be configured accordingly and can be useful in aircraft/aerospace applications. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been conducting several tests in wind tunnels, ground, and aircraft during take-off and in space. Several tests benefit from the reduction or removal of wires through the use of, SAW devices, which are treated as passive wireless sensors. Furthermore, SAW strain sensors are used for structural health monitoring and other aerospace applications. In aerospace, acoustic sensors are used to test vibration, resonance, aircraft structural properties, and frequency of operation, etc.