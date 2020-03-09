Acoustic Neurinoma Treatment Market Overview 2017-2027 | Accuray, Inc., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Elekta and Varian Medical Systems.

Acoustic Neurinoma is a noncancerous growth that develops on the cranial nerve. Acoustic Neurinoma also known as develops on the vestibulocochlear nerve or the eight cranial nerve which connects the inner ear with the brain. The vestibulocochlear nerve has two parts, one helps in sending balance information and other involved in transmitting sound from ear to the brain. Acoustic Neurinoma also known by the name neurolemmomas or vestibular schwannomas. Although acoustic neurinoma do not invade the brain, they may push on it as they grow. But they may be deadly, if they become large enough to press on the cerebellum or stem.

Acoustic Neurinoma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Acoustic neurinoma is expected to witness growth with the increasing number of government funding and also the introduction of new technologies. The UK government announced US$ 5.58 million funding to study the risk of brain tumor in relation to use of mobiles. As acoustic neurinoma is a rare disease, it has few market players, market expansion is the strategy used by the market players. For instance, Accuray Inc. signed an agreement with Christie InnoMed Inc. to market its CyberKnife and TomoTherapy System product portfolios in Canada.

Acoustic Neurinoma Treatment Market: Segmentation

Acoustic neurinoma treatment market is classified on the basis of treatment, end-users and region.

Based on treatment the acoustic neurinoma treatment market is segmented into the following:

Surgical removal Translabyrinthine Retrosigmoid/sub-occipital Middle fossa

Radiation therapy Multi-session fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy Single fraction stereotactic radiosurgery

Endoscopic resection

With the growing preference towards minimally invasive surgeries, acoustic neuromas can now be removed by using total endoscopic resection. This procedure is offered at renowned medical centers.

Based on end-users the acoustic neurinoma treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Acoustic Neurinoma Treatment Market: Overview

Acoustic neurinoma occurs in two forms, one is associated to a syndrome known by the name neurofibromatosis type II and other a sporadic form. Neurofibromatosis type II is characterized by the noncancerous growth in the nerve system. As this type is an inherited rare disease majority of the acoustic neurinoma occurs in the sporadic form. One of the reason of acoustic neurinoma is high exposure to radiation doses to the head and neck region. Acoustic neurinoma has three main courses of treatment: observation, surgical removal or radiation therapy.

As acoustic neurinoma is non-cancerous growth, some doctors monitor the tumor with the periodic MRI scans and suggests other treatments if it grows a lot and may cause serious problem. Translabyrinthine, retrosigmoid/sub-occipital and middle fossa are the three main surgical approaches for removing acoustic neurinoma. In case of radiation therapy, one of the two ways can be used: multi-session fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy and single fraction stereotactic radiosurgery.

Acoustic Neurinoma Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The report covers market scenario for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. As the market is niche there are very few players in the market giving opportunities for emerging players for market entry. As North America is strong in terms of international company presence and also strong research and development investments, the market is highest in this region. With the increasing number of approvals for robotic radiosurgery therapies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. Accuray received Japanese approval to market its CyberKnife M6 System.

Acoustic Neurinoma Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Accuray, Inc., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Elekta and Varian Medical Systems. The market is competitive in nature leading companies to focus on various new strategies such as, merger & acquisitions, new product development and expanding their operation in the new countries for maintaining their foothold in the market.