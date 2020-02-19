Acoustic Insulation Market Growth Opportunities, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Demand Forecasts to 2024 | Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Owens Corning, Autex Group, Armacell & BASF SE

The factors trending the global acoustic insulation market are the acts and regulations imposed up by governments of countries such as India and the U.S. For instance, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 introduced by the Indian government and The Noise Pollution and Abatement Act of 1972 of U.S.A.

Besides this, the rise of awareness of noise pollution among people has compelled concerned regulatory authorities to set guidelines to control noise pollution.

On the basis of end user, the acoustic insulation market can be bifurcated as building & construction, transportation, and manufacturing & processing. Among these, the building & construction is anticipated to hold a maximum share in the market, owing to rise in population and urbanization in countries such as India and China.

Some of the major companies operating in the global acoustic insulation market are Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Owens Corning, Autex Group, Armacell, BASF SE, Fletcher Building Limited, Primacoustic, and Sichuan ZISEN Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

