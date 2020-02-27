Acorn Squash Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Increasing Investments in Genomic Resources to Produce High-quality Acorn Squash

The acorn squash market remains highly competitive, with leading manufacturers focusing on product innovation and portfolio expansion to consolidate their position.

Leading players in the acorn squash market are focusing on improving the quality of acorn squash in terms of its color, texture, flavor, sweetness, and nutrient content. As color is the primary parameter of acorn squash that consumers look for before making a purchase, it remains the main focus for cultivators in the acorn squash market. By understanding metabolic pathways, leading cultivators in the acorn squash market are putting efforts to modify these qualitative traits of acorn squash.

Investing in advanced biotechnologies and various other genomic resources is emerging as a popular trend among cultivators and stakeholders in the acorn squash market. RNA extraction and sequencing, transcriptome refinement, and sequence processing and transcriptome assembly are among the important methods that are commonly used by market players to produce high-quality acorn squash.

The acorn squash market is likely to witness the introduction of acorn squash cultivated using advanced biotechnologies, and therefore have added health benefits. By investing in R&D, established cultivators and farmers in the acorn squash market are producing acorn squash with unique quality traits. With the constant advancements in several genomic analysis techniques and biotechnologies, the acorn squash market is likely to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Organic Farming – An Emerging Trend in the Acorn Squash Market

On the contrary to some of the popular trends in the acorn squash market such as the use of biotechnology to product acorn squash, many farmers in the acorn squash market are adopting organic farming methods. With the growing health concerns among consumers, demand for organic food products, vegetables, and fruits are increasing across the globe. In order to meet the consumer demand for natural and non-GMO food products and to improve sales, most farmers in the acorn squash market are following unique farming methods to produce organic acorn squash. In order to maintain a competitive edge, farmers and cultivators in the acorn squash market continue to innovate their organic farming techniques.

Further, leading cultivators in the acorn squash market are collaborating with scientists, researcher, or other cultivators in the market to produce new varieties of acorn squash for small-scale organic farming systems. Small-scale organic farmers in the acorn squash market are focusing on finding varieties of winter squash including acorn squash that are better-storing, delicious, and small enough to appeal consumers around the world.

Market Players Discover Innovative Techniques to Grow Acorn Squash in Small Spaces

As a majority of acorn squash varieties grow on huge plants that spread out consuming a lot of space, farmers in the acorn squash market are discovering ways to cultivate in smaller areas. Many cultivators and farmers are using techniques to grow acorn squash in containers, which is an emerging trend in the acorn squash market. By choosing compact bush squash varieties, leading cultivators are producing acorn squash with smaller fruit size and density. Growing these varieties of acorn squash is helping cultivators and farmers in the acorn squash market to save their resources while producing high-quality acorn squash is large quantities.

Producing acorn squash in small sizes is likely to gain immense popularity in the acorn squash market in the upcoming years. Smaller varieties of acorn squash are expected to attract larger consumer bases with the improved quality traits and affordable prices. Keeping track of dynamic consumer demands and advancements in the cultivation techniques are the two primary strategies followed by leading farmers to consolidate a stronger position in the acorn squash market. With the continuous developments in technologies and methods of cultivation, the acorn squash market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

