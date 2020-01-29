Acne Drugs Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2026

Acne is a common dermatological problem affecting numerous people globally. This problem is occurring due to abnormal hormone production and rise in androgen levels in men and estrogen levels in women. This level rise strikes on puberty and expands oil glands under the skin. This leads to high production of sebum, which breaks down cells in pores leading to bacterial invasion. Additionally, risks of developing acne are higher due to genetic reasons, stress level, menstruation, and humid climate.

The acne drugs market reports discuss the macroeconomic aspects, growth factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities. Additionally, it offers the in-depth competitive analysis along with details of key players. It offers company history, annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, new product launches, and recent research and development (R&D).

The growing prevalence of acne and other dermatological condition mainly in teenagers and adults is fuelling the need for novel drugs and likely to propel the growth of the global acne drugs market. Additionally, growing adoption of skin care products to treat skin problems due to unhealthy urban lifestyle is fuelling the growth of the global acne drugs market.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54954

However, failure of pivotal clinical trials is restraining the growth of the global acne drugs market. In addition, off-label usage of anti-acne drugs, which may cause to the serious diseases such as cancer, is hampering the growth of the acne drugs market. Furthermore, some adverse effects such as high blood pressure, nausea, and birth defects are restraining growth of the global acne drugs market. Nonetheless, growing-investing in research and development (R&D) activities coupled with growing approval of drugs are offering lucrative opportunities for growth of the global acne drugs market.

On the basis of region, the acne drugs market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global market for acne drugs and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth of the region is attributable to the growing adoption of acne drugs due to growing consciousness about personal aesthetics coupled with growing availability of drugs in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to expand with higher CAGR owing to growing adoption of acne drugs. Growing awareness for appearance across the developing countries such as India and China is likely to propel growth of the market in the region.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=54954