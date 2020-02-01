Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market -Development of Personalized Medicines Designed Specifically According to the Genetic Composition of an Individual is Expected to Drive the Market

Global Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market: Overview

Acinetobacter baumannii is a rod shaped gram-negative coccobacillus bacterium. This bacterium is becoming an important cause of hospital derived bacterial infection affecting people with weakened immune system. Acinetobacter infections usually affect organ systems, which have a high content of fluid (e.g. peritoneal fluid, respiratory tract, urinary tract, cerebrospinal fluid etc.) leading to infections related to continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and nocosomial pneumonia. At present, acinetobacter infections treatment market is a lucrative market venture due to increasing incidence rate of hospital acquired infections, which makes this industry a highly profitable and attractive market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acinetobacter-infections-treatment-market.html

Acinetobacter is inherently multidrug resistant. However, some of the drugs to which Acinetobacter is sensitive are as follows:

Amikacin

Colistin

Rifampin

Tigecycline

Meropenem

Minocycline

Polymyxin B

Sulbactam

Doripenem

Tobramycin

Imipenem-Cilastatin

Some of the drug molecules in the pipeline that has the potential to become a blockbuster product in the future are as follows:

EV-035 – a topoisomerase inhibitor based on novel 2-pyridone with broad spectrum activity

ACHN-978 – a promising aminoglycoside anti-bacterial drug developed by Achaogen, Inc.

NAB-739 – a novel polymyxin derivative effective against gram-negative pathogens

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16991

Global Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The primary factors fuelling the growth of the acinetobacter infections treatment market are increasing incidence rate of hospital acquired bacterial infections and introduction of novel therapeutics that are safe and highly effective. Moreover, development of personalized medicines designed specifically according to the genetic composition of an individual is also expected to drive this market to a certain extent. It is also expected that introduction of innovative infection control devices and products, that are cost-effective would help in the market size expansion of the overall acinetobacter infections treatment market. Furthermore, increasing incidence rate of traumatic injuries is also expected to drive the market growth of acinetobacter infections treatment market. Additionally, market-restraining factor that might hamper the growth of the market is development of resistance against anti-bacterial drugs, which makes existing antibacterial drugs archaic in certain circumstances. Moreover, product safety concerns, availability and effectiveness of these products are some of the factors that might considerably affect the sales and growth of the acinetobacter infections treatment market.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=16991

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com